Interpol Red Notice against Nirav Modi’s brother

The Interpol has issued a Red Notice against Nehal in connection with the PNB fraud case. It has been issued on the Enforcement Directorate’s request.

The Interpol has issued a Red Notice against Nehal, brother of fugitive Nirav Modi, in connection with the ₹13,578-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

Nehal is a citizen of Belgium. The Red Notice has been issued on the Enforcement Directorate’s request.

It is alleged that after the scam was unearthed, at the instance of Nirav Modi, Nehal had destroyed mobile phones of employees, on whose names several shell companies were being run.

The employees from Dubai and Hong Kong were then taken to Cairo, from where they escaped later.

A server based in Dubai, through which the accused persons would interact to evade detection, was also destroyed.

The Interpol had earlier issued the notice against Nirav Modi and his sister Purvi, who is also a Belgian national.

Based on the Red Notice, the U.K. Police arrested him in March. He is currently facing extradition proceedings.

