India’s G20 plans will focus on counter-terrorism, supply chain issues

India’s G20 plans will include a special focus on counter-terrorism, supply chain disruption, and “unity” in world affairs, sources said here on Tuesday. India will take over the G20 presidency on December 1 and the next summit will be held here in 2023.

To mark the occasion, 100 monuments in India will be lit up with the G20 logo, said a source. That apart, selfie competition and other public events will be part of the preparatory phase of the summit. The member countries and the ‘guest countries’ for the 2023 summit will meet in Udaipur later this week.

The summit will be broad-based and will deliver a message of janbhagidari (people’s participation), said a source. The Hindu has learned that preparatory meetings related to the summit will take place in several places across the country. Asked about the possibility of similar meetings to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, a source aware of the plans said, “calendar is being worked out”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was handed the gavel of the G20 at the end of the last G20 summit in Bali on November 15-16. The Bali summit was overshadowed by the Ukraine conflict, which has been lingering since February 24 this year, and as of now is expected to influence global developments in the coming months.

An official said India will highlight the need for “unity” to bridge the Russia-West divide over the war.

A special G20 jingle will be launched for FM radios in the country on December 1. The G20 event should draw widespread public participation, said a source urging that people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari should come forward and connect with the plans to celebrate the event, which will be one of the largest international events to be held by India in recent years.