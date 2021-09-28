India fought pandemic well: Amit Shah

Rate of death per 10 lakh population was one of the lowest compared to other countries, he says

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that despite limited resources and with a huge population of 130 crore, India fought the COVID-19 pandemic in the best possible manner among all countries in the world.

Mr. Shah was addressing the 17th formation day of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

“If an analysis is done by any neutral agency, it will come to the conclusion that the country has done very well in fighting the pandemic and substantially reducing the death rate. The rate of death per 10 lakh population was one of the lowest compared to other countries. Many countries had a tough time in dealing with the pandemic [Pasina choot gaya tha bahut deshon ka],” he stated.

‘Aapda Mitra’ project

The Central government was planning to roll out an ‘Aapda Mitra’ (Friends in Disaster) project in 350 districts by imparting training to citizens as first responders to any disaster.

Referring to the cyclone that hit some parts of the country during the second wave of the pandemic, he said it was due to the excellent planning and preparations that not a single oxygen plant was damaged and there was no power cut to oxygen plants and hospitals in the cyclone-affected areas.