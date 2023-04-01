HamberMenu
India exported military hardware worth ₹15,920 crore in 2022-23: Rajnath Singh

The government has set the target of manufacturing defence hardware worth ₹1,75,000 crore

April 01, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The indigenously developed and manufactured Akash short-range Surface to Air Missile (SAM) system at the Republic Day paradein New Delhi. File photo

The indigenously developed and manufactured Akash short-range Surface to Air Missile (SAM) system at the Republic Day paradein New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India's defence exports reached an all-time high of ₹15,920 crore in the financial year 2022-2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on April 1 describing the rise as a remarkable achievement.

The country's defence exports in 2021-22 was ₹12,814 crore, according to official data.

"India's defence exports have reached an all-time high of ₹15,920 crore in FY 2022-2023. It is a remarkable achievement for the country," Mr. Singh said on Twitter.

"Under the inspiring leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, our defence exports will continue to grow exponentially," he said.

India exported military hardware worth ₹8,434 crore in 2020-21, ₹9,115 crore in 2019-20, and ₹10,745 crore in 2018-19, according to details provided by Mr. Singh.

The amount in 2017-18 was ₹4,682 crore and ₹1,521 crore in 2016-17.

The government has set the target of manufacturing defence hardware worth ₹1,75,000 crore and take defence exports to ₹35,000 crore by 2024-25.

In the last few years, the government has taken a series of measures to promote domestic defence production.

