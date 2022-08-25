India condemns attack on Salman Rushdie in first reaction since stabbing

PTI August 25, 2022 17:38 IST

File picture of author Salman Rushdie | Photo Credit: AP

In its first reaction to the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie, India on Thursday condemned the "horrific attack" and wished him a speedy recovery. Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and torso at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12 where he had gone to deliver a lecture. "India has always stood against violence and extremism. We condemn the horrific attack on Salman Rushdie and we wish him a speedy recovery," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.



