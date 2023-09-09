HamberMenu
India committed to Global South, says PM Modi after talks with Mauritian leader

September 09, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth in New Delhi on September 8, 2023, ahead of the G-20 Summit. PMO via PTI

In his first bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth in New Delhi and reiterated India's commitment to furthering the voice of the Global South.

"PM @KumarJugnauth and I had a very good meeting. This is a special year for India-Mauritius relations as we mark 75 years of diplomatic ties between our nations. We discussed cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, FinTech, culture and more. Also reiterated India's commitment to furthering the voice of the Global South," Modi said on X.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a post on X, said, "PM @narendramodi met PM @KumarJugnauth of Mauritius, a key partner integral to India's vision SAGAR. Both leaders enthusiastically acknowledged the significant enhancement of the India-Mauritius bilateral relationship, commemorating its remarkable 75th anniversary this year." Jugnauth, who arrived here on Thursday to a warm welcome, will attend the G20 summit on September 9-10.

Modi is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over three days as world leaders gather in the national capital for the Summit.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending G20 events.

On Sunday, he will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said.

