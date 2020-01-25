National

India, Brazil ink 15 pacts to broadbase ties further

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday, January 25, 2020

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday, January 25, 2020   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The agreements are meant to boost cooperation in a wide range of areas like trade and investment, oil and gas, cyber security and information technology, after talks between Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India and Brazil on Saturday inked 15 agreements to boost cooperation in a wide range of areas like trade and investment, oil and gas, cyber security and information technology, after talks between Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Modi said an action plan has been finalised to further expand strategic ties between the two strategic partners.

“Your visit to India has opened a new chapter in bilateral ties between India and Brazil,” Mr. Modi said in his media statement in presence of Mr. Bolsonaro.

Calling Brazil a valuable partner in India’s economic growth, the Prime Minister also said both the countries are together on various global issues despite geographical distance.

On his part Mr. Bolsonaro said the two countries have further consolidated already strong ties by signing 15 agreements providing for cooperation in a range of areas.

Mr. Bolsonaro arrived here on Friday, accompanied by his daughter Laura Bolsonaro, daughter-in-law Leticia Firmo, eight ministers, four members of the Brazilian parliament and a large business delegation.

The Brazilian president will grace the Republic Day Parade as chief guest on Sunday.

India’s ties with Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, have been on an upswing in the last few years. The country has a population of 210 million with $1.8 trillion economy.

