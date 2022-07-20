Incident of fire reported onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, no casualties

Naval headquarters have ordered a board of inquiry to investigate the fire incident onboard INS Vikramaditya

An incident of fire was reported on July 20, 2022 onboard Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya when it was on a sortie off Karwar in Karnataka, officials said.

They said no casualties were reported in the incident.

The naval headquarters ordered a board of inquiry to investigate the fire incident, the officials said.

They said the ship's crew brought the fire under control using onboard firefighting systems.