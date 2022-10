In Pictures: Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh

The Hindu Bureau October 10, 2022 15:55 IST

Let’s take a at look Mulayam Singh Yadav’s life in pictures, who blazed a new trail by putting backward castes at the centre of Uttar Pradesh politics and served as the Chief Minister of the most populous State three times

