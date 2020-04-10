In pictures | Coping with coronavirus lockdown: Day 17

1/7

Adivasi women carrying ration walk past the Martyrs Column at Indervelli in Adilabad district, Telangana. Photo: S. HARPAL SINGH

Corporation workers spraying disinfectant at an apartment complex in Anna Nagar West, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Photo: K. Pichumani

A pastor conducting a prayer session, which was live streamed to devotees, on the occasion of Good Friday at CSI All Souls Church in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Photo: M. Periasamy

Chandigarh police check ID cards of motorists in the city amid the ongoing lockdown. Photo: Vikas Vasudeva

The lockdown hasn’thampered paddy cultivation in Puducherry, as labourers are seen engaged in transplanting of paddy near the suburban region of Villianur. Photo: T. Singaravelou

People buying vegetables at Keshopur wholesale vegetable market in West Delhi in apparent disregard to social distancing norms. Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR