In pictures | Coping with coronavirus lockdown: Day 17

As the Union and State governments take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, here are a few pictures from our photographers highlighting the situation across India on April 10, 2020.

Adivasi women carrying ration walk past the Martyrs Column at Indervelli in Adilabad district, Telangana.

(L-R) Bottles of disinfectant for leopards cage, foam cleanser for animal keeper as well as animal, and hand wash for animal keeper kept out side leopards cage by Byculla Zoo. Abhishek Satam, a biologist at the Byculla zoo said that the bottles have been kept as a precautionary measure following reports of a tiger testing positive for COVID-19 in United States.

CRPF personnel stand guard at a checkpoint in an area declared Red Zone by authorities in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Srinagar. The markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open.

A sand-sculpture by way of appreciating the services of doctors has been carved at Eruru, near Chillakur, in SPSR Nellore district.

Ahmedabad fire fighters use new fogging machines to disinfect the quarantine areas of Ahmedabad city. Around 20 such machines were donated by the Swadhyay family to Fire Department's in Rajkot, Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

Machinery, trucks and other vehicles are stationed at Rasulgarh depot, in Bhubaneswar. Odisha made a quantum jump in coronavirus infection by reporting as many as 15 new cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 20 in the State on April 3.

