In pictures | Coping with coronavirus lockdown: Day 17

Adivasi women carrying ration walk past the Martyrs Column at Indervelli in Adilabad district, Telangana.
Photo: S. HARPAL SINGH
Corporation workers spraying disinfectant at an apartment complex in Anna Nagar West, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Photo: K. Pichumani
A pastor conducting a prayer session, which was live streamed to devotees, on the occasion of Good Friday at CSI All Souls Church in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
Photo: M. Periasamy
Chandigarh police check ID cards of motorists in the city amid the ongoing lockdown.
Photo: Vikas Vasudeva
The lockdown hasn’thampered paddy cultivation in Puducherry, as labourers are seen engaged in transplanting of paddy near the suburban region of Villianur.
Photo: T. Singaravelou
People buying vegetables at Keshopur wholesale vegetable market in West Delhi in apparent disregard to social distancing norms.
Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
Farmers in Vijayapura district of Karnataka drying grapes into raisins to prevent decay of their crop during the lockdown period.
Photo: Rajendra Singh Hajeri