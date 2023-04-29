HamberMenu
In a first, 5 women Army officers commissioned into Artillery regiments

The commissioning of women officers into the Regiment of Artillery is a testament to the ongoing transformation in the Indian Army, a source said

April 29, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of five women cadets who secured commission in the Regiment of Artillery in the Indian Army. The Army on April 29, 2023, inducted the five officers after they completed training from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

File photo of five women cadets who secured commission in the Regiment of Artillery in the Indian Army. The Army on April 29, 2023, inducted the five officers after they completed training from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI

For the first time, the Indian Army has inducted five women officers into its artillery regiment.

The women officers have joined the Regiment of Artillery after successfully completing their training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on April 29.

Military sources said the women officers who joined the Regiment of Artillery are Lt. Mehak Saini, Lt. Sakshi Dubey, Lt. Aditi Yadav and Lt. Pious Mudgil.

Out of the five women officers, three are posted to units deployed along the borders with China and the other two in "challenging locations" near the frontier with Pakistan, the sources said.

The commissioning of women officers into the Regiment of Artillery is a testament to the ongoing transformation in the Indian Army, a source said.

In January, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Manoj Pande announced the decision of commissioning women officers into artillery units.

The proposal was later approved by the government.

