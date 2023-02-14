HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I-T Department conducting verification at multiple BBC offices: agency official

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India

February 14, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A logo of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the British public service broadcaster. File

A logo of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the British public service broadcaster. File | Photo Credit: AFP

The Income Tax Department is conducting verification at multiple British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices, an agency official said on Tuesday. The exact contour of the survey are unknown yet. More details are awaited.

“There’s income tax raid in office, they’re confiscating all phones,”A BBC journalist was quoted as saying by AFP .

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India. In January 2023, the British broadcaster released a two-part docu-series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, titled, “India: The Modi Question”. The series was not broadcasted in India.

The department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm, the officials said. As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.

Meanwhile, earlier today Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the government is after the BBC instead of accepting an Opposition demand on a Joint Parliamentary Committee on Adani-Hindenburg matter.

“We are demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani matter and the government is behind BBC,” said Mr. Ramesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Topics

news media

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.