High-level panel for commemoration of Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary

The Centre on Monday decided to set up a high-level committee to plan the commemoration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’ 125th birth anniversary in 2022.

In a statement, the Culture Ministry said the committee would be headed by Home Minister Amit Shah and would decide on the activities in Delhi, Kolkata and abroad for a year-long commemoration starting January 23, 2021.

“Netaji Subhas Bose’s bravery is well-known. A scholar, soldier & statesman par excellence, we are soon to commence his 125th Jayanti celebrations. For that, a high-level committee has been formed. Come, let us mark this special occasion in a grand manner!” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

The committee would include experts, historians, Bose’s family members, and eminent persons associated with the Azad Hind Fauj, the statement said.