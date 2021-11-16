Health Minister lauds initiative of NGOs during COVID-19 crisis

They supplemented Govt. efforts, he says

India stood tall during the COVID-19 crisis because of the initiative of NGOs and civil society organisations who supplemented the efforts of the Government to ensure that nobody went to sleep on a hungry stomach during the lockdown, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday. He was interacting with representatives of stakeholders helping the Government in furthering the reach and coverage of COVID vaccination.

Giving an example of developed countries whose health system and healthcare delivery have been exhausted with multiple waves of the pandemic, the Health Minister said the completion of the vaccination drive with 100% administration of both the doses is an immediate necessity to end it.

“We have to all ensure that everybody is vaccinated,” said the Minister.