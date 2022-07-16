Hasty arrests, difficulty to get bail, long spells of jail time as undertrials show system needs an overhaul: CJI

The process itself has become the punishment, says the Chief Justice of India.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju during the 18th All India Legal Services Authorities Meet, organised by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), in Jaipur, on July 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The process itself has become the punishment, says the Chief Justice of India.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Saturday said aimless and hasty arrests, locking up undertrial prisoners in jail for long spells and making it almost impossible for them to get bail are proof that the system needs an overhaul.

The process itself has become the punishment, the Chief Justice said in a scathing comment about the onslaught on human rights.

"In our criminal justice system, the process is the punishment. From hasty indiscriminate arrests, to difficulty in obtaining bail, the process leading to the prolonged incarceration of undertrials needs urgent attention," Chief Justice Ramana said.

The top judge called for a holistic plan of action, to increase the efficiency of the administration of criminal justice.

The CJI said it is a "grave issue" that 80% of the 6.10 lakh prisoners across the country are undertrials.

Chief Justice Ramana said knee-jerk reactions like their early release were not enough. It was time to question the procedures which leads to such prolonged incarceration in huge numbers without a trial.

He was speaking at a legal services meet in Rajasthan.

The Chief Justice responded to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's comments about the high pendency of cases in the courts.

Calling Mr. Rijiju a "fine gentleman", Chief Justice Ramana said the government should focus and speed up the filling up judicial vacancies

The government should also spend on judicial infrastructure, the CJI made his point.

"I have been repeatedly highlighting two problems that the judiciary is encountering. Judicial vacancies and judicial infrastructure. I hope the government expedites the process of filling up of judicial vacancies... I had proposed creation of independent authorities for development of judicial infrastructure both at national and state level. Unfortunately it did not take off. I hope the Government of India revisits the proposal," Chief Justice Ramana said.