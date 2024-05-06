GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Days after Delhi, 6 schools in Ahmedabad receive emails threatening bomb blasts ahead of LS polls

May 06, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Police personnel keeping vigil at a school in New Delhi after multiple schools received bomb threats via e-mail. Earlier on May 1, about 100 schools in Delhi and Noida received emails threatening a bomb attack. 

Police personnel keeping vigil at a school in New Delhi after multiple schools received bomb threats via e-mail. Earlier on May 1, about 100 schools in Delhi and Noida received emails threatening a bomb attack.  | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, six schools here have received emails threatening bomb blasts, police said on Monday.

The police along with the bomb disposal squad and crime branch teams were checking the schools, they said.

"Some schools in Ahmedabad have received emails threatening bomb blasts. So far, six schools have received such emails and have informed us about it. This seems to be on the lines of bomb threats received by schools in Delhi some days back," DCP cyber crime branch Lavina Sinha told PTI.

"As per our primary investigation, the email's domain is out of India," she said.

The local police, bomb disposal squad and crime branch personnel were checking the schools, the official said.

Polling in 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on Tuesday.

Earlier on May 1, about 100 schools in Delhi and Noida received emails threatening a bomb attack. Verses of Quran were quoted in the alleged email that was sent to several school. The Delhi Fire Services also received more than 60 fire calls on May 1, 2024 morning.

