National

Parliament proceedings | Govt seeks Parliament nod for ₹23,675 crore extra spending

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 20 sought Parliament nod to spend a net additional ₹23,675 crore, including ₹17,000 crore for the Health Ministry, in the current financial year.

As per the first batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha by Ms. Sitharaman, although the gross additional expenditure is over ₹1.87 lakh crore in 2021-22, the actual cash outgo will only be ₹23,674.81 crore as the remaining spending will be met through savings and higher receipts and recoveries.

A substantial chunk of the total gross spending is towards transfer to states for shortfall in goods and services tax compensation cess. ₹1.59 lakh crore would be transferred to states as back-to-back loan in lieu of the GST compensation shortfall. However, this will not entail any cash outgo.

“As the back-to-back loan are to be met from equivalent capital receipts, the ... expenditure will not entail any additional cash outgo,” the supplementary demands for grants said.

To meet the various Covid-related and other health preparedness, ₹16,463 crore extra spending has been earmarked for the department of health and family welfare. An extra ₹526 crore has been given to the department of health research for emergency epidemic preparedness and response.

Approval for ₹2,050 crore for Ministry of Civil Aviation is being sought, which includes ₹1,872 crore towards loans and advances to Air India for recoupment of advance from Contingency Fund of India.

The cash outgo also includes ₹1,100 crore for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution towards providing assistance to sugar mills for 2019-20 sugar season.

Besides, nod for spending an additional ₹1,222 crore under the head Department of Pharmaceuticals has been sought towards waiver of the government loan of Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (₹889.50 crore) and waiver of government loan (₹107.49 crore) and accrued interest (₹86.22 crore) of Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The excess spending grant for pharma department also includes additional expenditure to clear pending employee dues of Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd. (₹118 crore) and Rajasthan Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (₹21 crore) as loan.

The additional spending is over and above the total expenditure of ₹34.83 lakh crore projected in the Budget for 2021-22.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
Comments
Related Articles

Supreme Court mulls over ‘punishment’ for political parties facing contempt

Parliament proceedings | YSRCP MP protests in Rajya Sabha on Special Category Status for Andhra

Maharashtra government did not avail of NSO’s services till I was CM: Devendra Fadnavis

Nehru trophy boat race may be postponed

TN to explore CSR funding for free COVID-19 vaccines through private hospitals, says Minister

Implement monthly reading of electricity consumption for domestic consumer, says former TN Minister

Parliament proceedings | No caste census other than SCs, STs: Govt

Centre releases 23% of allocated funds for centrally sponsored schemes in Q1

Four COVID-19 vaccine candidates in human trial stage, one in pre-clinical stage, govt tells Rajya Sabha

Install complaint boxes in schools for children to report sexual abuse, Madras HC directs TN

Parliament proceedings | 80 dead, 204 missing after Feb. 7 avalanche in Uttarakhand: Govt informs Lok Sabha

Sarang helicopter team to perform in Russian air show

IAF base attack: Probe points at involvement of ordnance factory across border, says J&K DGP

DRDO develops high strength titanium alloy for aerospace forgings

Seers express support for B.S. Yediyurappa

Supreme Court gives two weeks to Manipur to respond to activist father’s compensation plea

Karuvannur bank loan scam | No place in party if bank committee members found guilty: CPI(M)’s Varghese

WHO assessing Covaxin data for EUL; Decision date "to be confirmed"
On the frontline: Women soldiers of Assam Rifles at Wasun in Ganderbal district of Kashmir on July 4, 2021. The personnel have been deployed in some areas to help frisk women and children at checkpoints.

Watch | Rifle Women in Kashmir

Agricultural operation hampered in Odisha following deficit rainfall
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2021 5:45:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/govt-seeks-parliament-nod-for-23675-crore-extra-spending/article35425039.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY