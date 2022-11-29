  1. EPaper
Govt. asks SC to reconsider 20 names recommended for High Court judges

The names mentioned include that of advocate Saurabh Kirpal, who recently claimed that his appointment was delayed because of his gay status

November 29, 2022 03:14 am | Updated 03:14 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court of India.

Supreme Court of India. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The government has asked the Supreme Court to reconsider 20 names recommended for appointment as High Court judges, including that of advocate Saurabh Kirpal.

Mr. Kirpal has recently told the media that his appointment was delayed because of his gay status. He was one of the lawyers whose efforts in the Supreme Court had led to the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

Also read: SC and govt cannot select good judges if we find fault with each other: CJI

The Delhi High Court collegium had reportedly recommended Mr. Kirpal’s name for High Court judgeship on October 13, 2017. His file was received by the apex court collegium on July 2, 2018.

The collegium had considered his name and deferred its decision on four separate occasions — September 4 of 2018, January 16 and April 1 in 2019 and March 2 last year.

The then Chief Justice S.A. Bobde had reportedly asked the government to clarify its stand on Mr. Kirpal.

The Supreme Court collegium under Chief Justice N.V. Ramana had finally taken the initiative in favour of Mr. Kirpal on November 11, 2021.

