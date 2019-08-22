National

Government launches programme to train teachers

World’s largest teacher training programme, says HRD Ministry

More than 42 lakh teachers and principals of primary and elementary-age government schools across the country will undergo a five-day training programme over the next few months to learn innovative teaching methods, the use of art and technology in the classroom and basic counselling techniques.

On Wednesday, the Human Resource Development Ministry kicked off the National Initiative for School Heads' and Teachers' Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA), calling it “the world’s largest teacher training programme”.

“We need to support our teachers so they can encourage critical thinking among students rather than rote learning,” said School Education Secretary Rina Ray at the inauguration of NISHTHA

