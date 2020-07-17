National

FIR against AMU student for objectionable comments

In her complaint, a woman student had accused fellow student of threatening her to put behind a ‘brass hijab’

The Aligarh police have registered an FIR against an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student for making objectionable statements against a fellow student on social media. In her complaint, the woman student had accused a fellow student of threatening to put her behind a “brass hijab” when the university opened after the lockdown, in a social media post. Officials said that on the basis of the complaint an FIR had been registered against Rahbar Danish.

