ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in money laundering case

Published - May 15, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
In this Tuesday, May 14, 2024 image, Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam arrives at the zonal headquarter of the ED for questioning in connection with the recovery of unaccounted cash from his Secretary Sanjeev Lal’s residence, in Ranchi.

In this Tuesday, May 14, 2024 image, Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam arrives at the zonal headquarter of the ED for questioning in connection with the recovery of unaccounted cash from his Secretary Sanjeev Lal’s residence, in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on May 15 arrested Congress leader and Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam in a money laundering case, official sources said.

The 70-year-old was taken into custody at the agency's zonal office here under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after about six hours of interrogation on the second day of questioning, the sources said.

He was grilled by the federal agency on May 14 for over nine hours and his statement was also recorded.

The agency had last week arrested Mr. Alam's personal secretary and state administrative service officer Sanjeev Kumar Lal (52) and the latter's domestic help Jahangir Alam (42) following the seizure of more than ₹32 crore cash from a flat linked to them.

The money laundering investigation pertains to alleged irregularities and payment of "bribes" in the State rural development department.

While seeking the remand of the two arrested persons, the ED had informed a special PMLA court here that Mr. Lal collected "commission" on behalf of some influential people and that government officials from "top to bottom" in the rural department are involved in the alleged illegal cash payments nexus.

The total seizure of cash by the ED in this case has been recorded at around ₹36.75 crore as the agency seized about ₹3 crore from other locations including ₹10.05 lakh from Lal's place and ₹1.5 crore from a contractor's place.

