Dissenting view not part of final order, says EC

The Election Commission has issued a formal directive, ruling that dissenting opinion in the Model Code of Conduct violation cases will not be included in the final order. Only the majority or unanimous decision will be communicated to the parties.

The written order dated June 4 follows the EC’s decision on May 21, rejecting Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s demand that minority view be reflected in the final order.

Lavasa’s plea

The issue had come up before the full bench after Mr. Lavasa objected to his dissenting opinion not being included in the orders.

Mr. Lavasa had given dissenting views in at least five matters pertaining to speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah during the campaigning for the Lok Sabha election.