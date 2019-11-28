National

Defence Ministry approves procurement of military platforms, weapons worth ₹22,800 crore

P 8I, the medium range anti-submarine warfare aircraft. Photo: boeing.co.in

The decision to go for the capital procurement was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council

The Defence Ministry on November 28 approved procurement of military platforms and weapons worth ₹22,800 crore, officials said.

It also approved acquisition of medium range anti-submarine warfare aircraft P-8I for the Indian Navy.

The decision to go for the capital procurement was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

