Defence Ministry approves procurement of military platforms, weapons worth ₹22,800 crore

The Defence Ministry on November 28 approved procurement of military platforms and weapons worth ₹22,800 crore, officials said.
It also approved acquisition of medium range anti-submarine warfare aircraft P-8I for the Indian Navy.
The decision to go for the capital procurement was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
