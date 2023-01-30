Curtains come down on Bharat Jodo Yatra with flag unfurling, rally

January 30, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 01:25 pm IST - Srinagar

The Congress on January 30 took out a rally to mark the culmination of its Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Jammu and Kashmir city, amid heavy snowfall.

The rally being led by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge began from the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium and was joined by representatives from the DMK, the NC, the PDP, the CPI, the RSP and the IUML.

The “padyatra” concluded at the Lal Chowk area on January 29 with Mr. Rahul Gandhi unfurling the national flag but the official closing took place on Jan. 30 in Srinagar, amid snowfall.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Gandhi hoisted the national flag at the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ camp site at in Panthachowk.

Mr. Kharge had extended invitations to the presidents of over 20 parties, including Trinamool Congress (TMC), Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena, Telugu Desam Party, National Conference (NC), Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Indian Union Muslim League, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Janata Dal (Secular).

With the rally, the curtains have come down on the yatra that traversed a dozen States and two Union Territories in nearly five months after its launch on September 7 last year in Kanyakumari.

During the course of the yatra, Mr. Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi on Jan. 29 said at a press conference that the Bharat Jodo Yatra went from south to north but it has had a countrywide effect, and asserted that the march gave an alternative vision to the country.