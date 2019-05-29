CPI seeks merger of Left parties

As the Communist Party of India (CPI) is in ‘danger’ of losing its national party status after winning just one seat in the Lok Sabha poll, it has appealed to the CPI (M) and other Left parties to merge as one entity. “The marginalisation of the Left will have a very serious implication on the future of the country...the situation demands the reunification of the communist parties and reworking of strategies,” party general secretary Sudhakar Reddy said.
