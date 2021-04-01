COVID Vaccination Centres to be open on all days in April, says Centre

Objective is to increase pace and coverage of vaccination

The Centre has decided to operationalise both public and private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) on all days in April, according to a statement from the Health Ministry on Thursday.

The Centre has directed all States and UTs to make necessary arrangements to provide vaccination at the centres on all days, including gazetted holidays, during April.

“This step has been taken after detailed deliberations with the States/UTs on 31st March, to optimally utilise all COVID Vaccination Centres across the public and private sectors to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of COVID vaccination,” noted the release.

It added that the decision is in line with the graded and pro-active approach employed for COVID-19 vaccination.

“Vaccination exercise is a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 and continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level,” said the statement.

COVID19 vaccination for all people above 45 has started from April 1.