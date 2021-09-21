COVID-19 | R-value dropped below one in mid-September

However, the values in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru remained over one

The R-value, which reflects how rapidly the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading, dropped to 0.92 by mid-September after spiralling over one in August-end, according to experts.

However, the R-values in certain major cities — Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru — remained over one. The R-value in Delhi and Pune were below one.

The R-values in Maharashtra and Kerala were below one, giving much-needed relief to these two States with the highest number of active cases.

The R-value was 1.17 at the end of August. It had declined to 1.11 between September 4 and 7. Since then, it has remained under one.

“The good news is that India’s R has continued to be less than one, as is that of Kerala and Maharashtra, the two States having the highest number of active cases,” said Sitabhra Sinha of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai. Mr. Sinha leads a team of researchers who calculate the R-value.

According to the data, the R-value of Mumbai stood at 1.09, Chennai 1.11, Kolkata 1.04, and Bengaluru 1.06.

The reproduction number or R refers to how many persons an infected person infects on an average. In other words, it shows how ‘efficiently’ a virus is spreading.

After the devastating second wave, the R-value started to decline. During the March-May period, thousands died due to the infection, while lakhs were infected.

The R-value value between September 4 and 7 was 0.94, 0.86 between September 11 and 15, and 0.92 between September 14 and 19.

According to the Health Ministry, the recovery rate currently stood at 97.75%. The weekly positivity rate (2.08%) had been less than 3% for the last 88 days.