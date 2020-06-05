National

Coronavirus | India overtakes Italy in number of COVID-19 cases

A street vendor selling sanitisers and Personal Protective Equipment waits for customers in New Delhi on June 5, 2020.

A street vendor selling sanitisers and Personal Protective Equipment waits for customers in New Delhi on June 5, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

India now has the sixth highest number of cases, surpassing Italy.

India on Friday registered 9,332 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths. The tally now stands at 2,36,047, including 1,16,258 active cases, and 6,647 deaths. The country now has the sixth highest number of cases, surpassing Italy.

Coronavirus
