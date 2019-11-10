Centre gets responses to draft Social Security code

The draft code on social security, which subsumes eight existing laws covering provident fund, maternity benefits and pension, is being further worked upon after a recent round of public consultations, officials of the Labour and Employment Ministry have said.

A draft of the social security code, one of the four codes that are part of the Centre’s labour reforms agenda, was published on September 17 for public comments and suggestions till October 25.

Officials said over 400 comments or suggestions had been received. The draft might be finalised in time for the session of Parliament beginning on November 18, an official said.

Trade unions, however, are against the proposal for provident fund, pension and insurance funds to be administered by a central board, and a national pension scheme that employees can opt for.

Recently, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said it had rejected the draft code in its comments submitted to the Ministry. The BMS said in a statement that the first draft had provisions for the right to social security for all and establishment of a central apex council, headed by the Prime Minister, but these were missing from the latest draft.

On November 7, the Labour Ministry said the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha at the last session, was referred by the Speaker to the Standing Committee on Labour. The committee has invited views and suggestions from the public. At the last session, the government also introduced and passed the Code on Wages, 2019.