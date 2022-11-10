Centre deploys team to Mumbai to manage Measles outbreak

The Hindu Bureau November 10, 2022 07:20 IST

The expert team will help the State Health Departments in treatment protocol, and control and management measures

Health Ministry will depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Mumbai to take stock of the upsurge in cases of Measles in the city. The team will assist the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate operationalisation of requisite control and containment measures. The three-member Central team to Mumbai comprises of experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi, and Regional Office for Health and Family Welfare, Pune, Maharashtra. The team is headed by Dr. Anubhav Srivastava, Deputy Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), NCDC. The team will also undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak and assist the State Health Departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Measles being reported in Mumbai, said a Ministry release.



