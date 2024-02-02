GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBI searches at premises of NGO founded by activist Harsh Mander

Mr. Mander is the founder of the NGO Aman Biradari

February 02, 2024 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Harsh Mander.

Harsh Mander. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The CBI has registered a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against an NGO established by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander and conducted searches at its premises on February 2, officials said.

Mr. Mander, a former member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the erstwhile UPA government, is the founder of the NGO Aman Biradari.

The FIR has been registered against Aman Biradari for alleged violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act following a complaint by the Union Home Ministry.

