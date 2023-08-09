HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI Academy joins Interpol Global Academy Network

The network supports academic collaboration among law enforcement training institutions across the world.

August 09, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ in New Delhi. File

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Academy on Tuesday joined the Interpol Global Academy Network at a virtual event. The network supports academic collaboration among law enforcement training institutions across the world.

The event was organised by the agency and the Singapore-based Interpol Global Complex for Innovation. The Letter of Acceptance was signed by Mohit Gupta, Deputy Inspector-General (Training), CBI Academy, and his counterpart at Interpol, Glenn Martindale, Director (capacity building & training directorate).

The signing ceremony was held subsequent to the negotiations with Interpol in consultation with the Ministries of Home and External Affairs and the Department of Personnel and Training.

The CBI Academy had become the 10th member of Interpol Global Academy Network. According to the agency, over the years, it has emerged as a major police institution of the country and South Asia.

Since 2005, it has imparted training to over 50,000 police officers, including around 1,432 foreign nationals from SAARC nations, Africa, South East Asia, Central Asia and West-Asia.

Several programmes have been conducted in collaboration with foreign agencies such as U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, French Embassy, National Cyber Crime Unit and National Crime Agency (United Kingdom), Interpol and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (Canada), the CBI said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.