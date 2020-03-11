COVID-19 | Bureau of Immigrations issues advisory to international passengers on travel, visa restrictions

The Bureau of Immigration (BOI) has asked all incoming international passengers returning to the country to self-monitor their health and follow required do’s and dont’s as detailed by the Union Government.

Further, all passengers having travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany are advised to undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival.

The BOI, in a detailed advisory related to travel and visa restrictions related to COVID-19, said if such passengers are working in some organisations or institutions, their respective employers are advised to facilitate work from home during this period.

All regular Visas (including e- Visas) which have been granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain on or before March 11 and where these foreigners have not yet entered India has been suspended.

Regular visas (including e-Visas) granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to these countries on or after February 1, 2020 and who have not yet entered India also stands suspended.

Visas of all foreigners already in India will be valid and they have been asked to contact the nearest FRRO/FRO through e-FRRO module for extension/conversion etc of their visa or grant of any consular service.

Holders of diplomatic passports, official passports, officials of United Nations and other international bodies, OCI cardholders and air-crew from the designated eight countries had been exempted from such restriction on entry. However, their medical screening on arrival is compulsory.

All foreign and Indian nationals entering into India from any port are required to furnish a pair of duly filled self-declaration forms, including personal particulars like phone number and address in India and travel history to health officials and immigration officials at all arrival ports.