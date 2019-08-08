National

BrahMos missile to be deployed for maritime coastal defence

The BrahMos missile system on display at the 69th Republic Day Celebration at the Rajpath in New Delhi on January 26, 2018. File Photo.

The BrahMos missile system on display at the 69th Republic Day Celebration at the Rajpath in New Delhi on January 26, 2018. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The decision was taken in the first meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) after the NDA returend to office.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday approved the procurement of a Software Defined Radio (SDR) and the Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Batteries (NGMMCB) for the Navy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, the first after the NDA returned to office.

“The NGMMCB will be fitted with the BrahMos surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missiles and deployed along the coast,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The SDR has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and the Navy’s Weapons Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE). It will facilitate high-speed data and secure voice communication with anti-jamming capability.

The DAC also approved amendments to the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP), 2016, to improve the ease of business, the statement said.

BrahMos was jointly developed by India and Russia and has been inducted into the the Army and the Navy. It is capable of being launched from land, sea, sub-sea and air against surface and marine targets.

