Ayodhya: SC closes contempt case against man for threatening advocate representing Muslim parties

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed a contempt case against an 88-year old retired public servant for writing objectionable letters to senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan for appearing for Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute matter.

A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said Professor N. Shanmugham had expressed regret for using such objectionable words in his communication to Mr. Dhavan.

The Bench, also comprising Justices S.A. Bobde, D.Y. Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S. Abdul Nazeer, said there should not be a repetition of such acts..

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr. Dhavan, said he does want any punishment for Mr. Shanmugham but a message should be sent to all in the country that there should not be any intimidation of any counsel appearing for any party.

The counsel appearing for Mr. Shanmugham expressed his regret for using such words in the letter to Mr. Dhavan.

The Court had on September 3 issued a notice to Mr. Shanmugham on Mr. Dhavan’s contempt plea for allegedly threatening him in a letter, saying physical disabilities would befall him for taking up the case on behalf of Muslim parties against the deity ‘Ram Lalla’.