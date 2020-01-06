Attack in JNU campus: HRD Ministry seeks report on violence

The Human Resource Development Ministry has asked the Registrar of the Jawaharlal Nehru University to send an immediate detailed report on the current situation on campus, HRD Secretary Amit Khare told The Hindu on Sunday evening.

"Definitely, it is a serious matter. I am speaking with the Vice-Chancellor. We have called for an immediate detailed report from the Registrar," said Mr. Khare, just before boarding a flight from Bhopal to return to Delhi in light of the attacks on the JNU campus.

His predecessor R. Subrahmanyam, now Social Justice Secretary, condemned the violence in strong terms on Twitter. "#JNUViolence completely unacceptable and shameful. I condemn the violence is no uncertain terms and demand immediate action against the hooligans," he tweeted.

Mr. Subrahmanyam, an alumnus of JNU himself, was transferred out of the HRD Ministry last month in the wake of massive JNU protests on Delhi roads.