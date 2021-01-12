YSRCP has no courage to face local body polls: Jana Sena

Jana Sena Party’s Political Affairs Committee member Palavalasa Yashaswi on Monday said that the YSR Congress Party government was trying its level best to stop the election process under the guise of coronavirus pandemic and vaccination process as it was scared to face local body elections.
“The government is boasting of implementation of many welfare schemes. But, it does not have the courage to face the elections,” Ms. Yashaswi told the media here.
She strongly condemned the statements made by the Ministers, YSRCP leaders and the representatives of employees’ organisations against the State Election Commission which had issued the notification for the local body polls. “It is unfair to target a constitutional body. The courts should intervene and refrain the YSRCP leaders from making such comments,” she added.
New body
Ms.Yashaswi announced a new committee for Vizianagaram Assembly constituency to strengthen the party in the Fort City. She appointed Lalisetti Raviteja as the party’s town president, Y.Chakravarthy and Routhu Satish Kumar as vice- presidents. Party leaders Midatana Ravi and Vanka Narasinga Rao have been appointed spokespersons.
She said that more leaders would be given chance in committees very soon.
