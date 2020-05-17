A 24-year-old woman has died with symptoms of preeclampsia after she gave birth to a stillborn baby boy at Raja Vommangi village in East Godavari district. The incident occurred on Friday and came to light on Saturday. District Public Health Nursing Officer B. Deevenamma said that it was the second pregnancy and premature delivery for Amarakanthi Devi. She died of preeclampsia on the way to hospital in Eleswaram after delivering a stillborn child at the Public Health Centre in Raja Vommangi. The doctors at the PHC-Raja Vommangi referred her to Eleswaram hospital for further treatment, but but she was declared brought dead at the hospital.
Woman dies after delivering stillborn baby
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story