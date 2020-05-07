Web-based meet held on Indo-Swiss project

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) organised a webinar on Indo-Swiss Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP) in association with Housing, Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Energy Departments of Andhra Pradesh, AP State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation from New Delhi on Thursday.

Principal Secretary (housing) Ajay Jain said that the A.P. government agreed to the implementation of BEEP in the housing programme for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in AP with the help of BEE and Swiss Confederation with the assistance of SECM.

The State government would construct around 30 lakh houses for EWS in 14,097 YSR Jagananna Colonies.

The houses would have energy efficient design strategies incorporated in compliance with the Eco-Niwas Samhita 2018 (ECBC-Residential) Code under BEEP.

Energy Secretary N. Srikant said that government was keen on promoting energy efficiency activities in the State. As per the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission tariff order for 2019-20, the building sector alone has a saving potential of 900 MU.

'Proactive State'

BEE Director Saurabh Diddi said A.P. was one of the three proactive States in the country where BEE intended to provide technical support for implementing energy efficiency in buildings under Indo-Swiss BEEP.