Top Andhra Pradesh news developments on June 11

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on June 11, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Andhra Pradesh registers gradual increase in COVID-19 cases. The State has reported 22 more fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

2. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri to visit Visakhapatnam city.

3. TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah to address a press conference.

4. Congress Party ridicules the YSR CP’s much-hyped Samajika Nyaya Bheri calling it a damp squib. The party has also blamed the government for failing to address the growing unemployment in the State.

5. WHO Chief Scientist Sowmya Swaminathan to address students at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) convocation in Tirupati.

6. YSRCP farmers’ wing State president and Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagireddy will address the media at the party’s central office in Tadepalli.

7. In surprise inspections made in around 200 villages, Vigilance and Enforcement officials found misuse of material like cement, steel and sand supplied to beneficiaries under the State-sponsored ‘Pedalandariki Ilu’ scheme.

8. A roundtable organised by the Vignana Kendram has demanded immediate steps to fill vacant teacher posts. Speakers blame poor performance of students in 10th Class this year on digital divide where children from economically poor sections were deprived of education for two years.

9. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha and experts from various fields to attend a seminar on “Urbanisation - Development of Visakhapatnam City” organised by members of Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA).

10. A national seminar on cancer yo be held in Visakhapatnam.

