TDP all set for a rout in Prakasam

The Opposition YSR Congress Party is all set to inflict a crushing defeat on the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Prakasam district as the counting of votes polled in the simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly on April 11 progressed on Thursday.

Environment Minister Sidda Raghava Rao of the TDP was trailing behind three-time MP Magunta Srinivasula Reddy by over 50,000 votes after 5 rounds of counting for the Ongole Lok Sabha seat.

Former State Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy established a lead of over 10,000 votes against sitting MLA D.Janardhana Rao for the Ongole Assembly seat, while another former State Minister M.Mahidhar Reddy was leading by over 1,000 votes in Kandukur Assembly constituency.

YSRCP nominees M.Venkaiah (Kondepi), B.Madhusudan Yadav(Kanigiri), K.Nagarjuna Reddy (Markapur), A.Suresh(Yerragondapalem) and Anna Rambabu (Giddalur) established leads ranging between 1,500 to 10,000 votes.

It was a neck-and-neck between Senior TDP leader Karnam Balarama Krishnamurthy and sitting MLA Amanchi Krishnamohan of the YSRCP in Chirala Assembly constituency and between TDP nominee G. Ravikumar and B.Ch. Garataiah of the YSRCP in Addanki and between former Minister D.Venkateswara Rao of the YSRCP and sitting TDP MLA Y.Sambasiva Rao in Parchur as the leads changed after each round of counting.