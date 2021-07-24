South Coastal A.P. reports 462 infections in 24 hours

Three patients, including 2 in Nellore district, succumb to virus

The coronavirus infections continued to decline in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh as recovery count outnumbered the single-day tally again in the 24 hours, ending 9 a.m. on Friday.

The region comprising Prakasam and Nellore districts recorded 462 new infections as 533 patients recuperated during the same period. Three more patients including two in Nellore district succumbed to the disease.

With this, the total number of fatalities rose to 1,924 including 979 in Prakasam district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Friday night.

The cumulative tally crossed the 2.60-lakh mark as 239 persons in Nellore district and another 223 persons in Prakasam district tested positive for the infection in 24 hours.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases by 71 as 279 patients in Nellore district and 254 patients who were undergoing treatment in hospitals, COVID Care Centres and at their respective homes in Prakasam district were cured of the disease.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate improved to 97.19% much to the relief of the health authorities as a little over 2.53 lakh patients in the region, including 1.29 lakh patients in Nellore district won the battle against the virus so far.