S. Kota MLA tests positive for COVID

MLA from Sringavarapukota of Vizianagaram district Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Mr. Rao is the first MLA in Andhra Pradesh to have tested positive for the virus.
Mr. Rao who got elected on YSRCP ticket in 2019, recently returned from the U.S. and underwent tests thrice as part of the safety precautions. The earlier two tests were negative, but the results of the last test conducted at the Vizianagaram Government Hospital was positive, causing tension among his family members and friends.
Mr. Rao said that he had been strictly following COVID-19 protocol even after two previous tests were negative. “I have been following the advice of senior doctors and district administration. I am hoping for speedy recovery,” he said. Ministers, almost all MLAs of North Andhra region, Opposition leaders inquired about his health.
Meanwhile, the COVID cases in Vizinaagaram district have gone up to 141 with the emergence of 21 new cases on Monday. The government announced 40 containment zones in the district.
