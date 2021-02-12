Real estate agent murders YSRCP Corporator in Kakinada

The deceased is the 9th Ward Corporator of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation and a real estate agent.

A 47-year-old YSRCP Corporator, Kampara Ramesh, was murdered by his rival who ran a car over the deceased in the early hours of Friday on the outskirts of Kakinada city in East Godavari district. The deceased is the 9th Ward Corporator of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation and a real estate agent.

Mr. Ramesh and his rival Gurajana Chinna met with an argument over a financial matter during the party thrown by Mr. Ramesh for his friends and it was later attended by Mr. Chinna to discuss the financial matter.

“Mr. Chinna had resorted to the murder by driving his car over Mr. Ramesh following the argument over the financial matter. The incident had occurred when Mr. Ramesh did not allow Mr. Chinna to leave the place”, according to the East Godavari SP office. The friends present at the site rushed Mr. Ramesh to the hospital, where he was declared him dead.

The SP office has further confirmed that the prime accused, Mr. Chinna, had absconded along with his family members by Friday morning. The police registered a case and investigation is on. The police have shifted the dead body from the private hospital to the Government General Hospital for post-mortem. The deceased has recently joined the YSRCP.