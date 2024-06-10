GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prosecutors’ association demands action against former Director of Prosecutions

Former Director of Prosecutions J. Sudarshan Reddy fabricated evidence in skill development and Margadarsi chit funds cases among others, alleges Association of Public Prosecutors president

Published - June 10, 2024 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Association of Public Prosecutors (Cadre) has requested Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta to order an inquiry into the alleged misconduct of J. Sudarshan Reddy, former Director of Prosecutions (DoP), who was appointed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in blatant violation of norms. 

In representations submitted in the offices of the Chief Secretary and the DGP, APP president Ajoy Prem Kumar Lam alleged that Mr. Sudarshan Reddy was ‘wrapped in the YSRCP flag’ and committed several irregularities including fabrication of facts and evidence in the skill development case against TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, some cases registered against Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan and in the Margadarsi Chit Funds case among others.

Besides, Mr. Sudarshan Reddy continued as the regular DoP even after his appointment was quashed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, by exerting influence through the YSRCP leaders, closed several complaints lodged against tenure prosecutors with the intention to protect them, resorted to transfers and postings of regular prosecuting officers in contravention of guidelines and did many other things that warranted necessary action, Mr. Lam alleged.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

