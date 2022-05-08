NGO ties up with RPF to prevent child trafficking in railway stations

Joint teams to mount vigil on railway premises and trains

Officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), in association with Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), an NGO, will step up vigil in a bid to prevent child trafficking in railway stations.

Joint teams comprising RPF and BBA will keep an eye for children moving suspiciously in all the railway stations in the State, said BBA Andhra Pradesh coordinator G. Tirupati Rao.

BBA CEO Rajni Sekhri Sibal and RPF Director General Sanjay Chander entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Delhi recently in this regard, Mr. Tirupati Rao said.

RPF will act swiftly on the information from BBA and its partners, Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs), experts from cyber cell, Government Railway Police (GRP), State police, other law enforcement agencies and from the public and rescue children on platforms and trains, officials said.

As part of it, training and capacity building, sensitisation and awareness sessions on child trafficking, kidnapping and abuse of children in stations and trains would be conducted for the staff, the NGO coordinator said.

“BBA rescued more than 500 children in A.P. during the pandemic,” Tirupati Rao said.