My comments on Capital misquoted, says Botcha

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that his comments on the Capital city Amaravati was not reported in true letter and spirit. The comment that the Capital city area “looks like a burial ground” was in reaction to a question by a journalist. It was a comparison between the present situation and greenery -- three crops in a year prior to the land pooling, he said.

Responding to a question raised by TDP MLAs during the question hour in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister said, “Yes, I did say that the Capital looks like a burial ground.” The observation was only to highlight the fact that there was no development in the area as perceived. Lush green and three crops a year used to be there prior to the land pooling, he explained.

Mr. Satayanarayana further said that the TDP government was responsible for missing of Amaravati on the political map of India. The State government has plans to develop the Capital. The developed plots would be given to the farmers, who parted with their lands, he said.

Earlier, TDP MLA Anagani Satya Prasad and others demanded that Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy clear the air on the Capital city. The confusion was prevailing with the Ministers airing divergent views on the Capital issue. “It hit the ‘Brand Amaravati’ badly. Amaravati was a dream of Telugu people. Though the TDP has very few MPs, it fought for the inclusion of the Amaravati as Capital of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.