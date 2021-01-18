Andhra Pradesh

MLC aspirant promises to work for repeal of CPS

P. Venkata Mallikarjuna Rao, the State Teachers’ Union (STU)-backed MLC candidate from Krishna-Guntur teacher constituency in the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council in March, said on Sunday said that besides working to find solutions to the problems faced by the teachers, he would work for revocation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Mr. Rao said through the junior college he had established in Guntur, he extended education facility to scores of students and worked as a visiting faculty in many degree, MBA and MCA colleges.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2021 6:27:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/mlc-aspirant-promises-to-work-for-repeal-of-cps/article33597178.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY