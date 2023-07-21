Krishna district police in Andhra Pradesh conduct raid on cockfight arena; 73 punters arrested

July 21, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Krishna district police conducted a raid on a cockfight arena, located in the fields at Surampalem village, in Gannavaram mandal and arrested 73 punters and cockfight organisers. They seized more than ₹10 lakh cash, about ten cars, nearly 100 mobile phones and other two-wheelers from them, said Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), R.G. Jayasurya.

On a tip-off that cockfights were being conducted in the fields, the police conducted the raid on July 20. Punters from Vijayawada, Guntur, East and West Godavari and other places were arrested in the raid, and they would be produced in the court along with the seized material and the fowls, the DSP said on July 21.