Know your rights to make an informed decision, Andhra Minister tells consumers

December 24, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Protecting consumer rights is one of the top priorities of the YSRCP government, said Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao.

Speaking at a programme organised at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday (December 24), coinciding with National Consumer Day-2023, the Minister threw light on consumers’ rights and the services provided to them by the government.

“Every person in a society is a consumer and every one has the right to get quality goods at reasonable prices. Every person should be informed about their rights to make the right decisions and also to know when they are being treated unfairly or being duped,” the Minister said, adding that consumer clubs have been formed at 6,000 schools, 500 Intermediate colleges and 175 Degree colleges as part of an awareness campaign.

He cautioned the public against getting swayed by the advertisements, and said one should check the quality of every product before purchasing and ensure that they get bills for them. “Any aggrieved person can file a complaint at any District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission irrespective of the place they live in. Those who cannot make a visit to the commissions can file a complaint online as well,” he said, urging people to be aware of digital frauds.

State Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Department Director M. Vijaya Sunitha said the government is organising rallies, awareness programmes and campaigns on social media platforms to educate the public about their rights and help them make an informed decision.

NTR District Consumer Forum president said there are 17 district commissions in the State and that 1,200 cases were settled in just 18 months.

Later, the Minister along with others unveiled a monthly magazine, Melukolupu, aimed at bringing more awareness among public about their rights.

Certificates of appreciation and cash prizes were given to students who won quiz and essay competitions conducted on consumer rights in colleges and schools across the State.